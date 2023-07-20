Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Expands By 18.1%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 22,141.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BOSC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 51,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.84.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.