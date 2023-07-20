Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Declines By 12.6%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 744,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,239. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $494.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $888,412.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 185,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,346. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

