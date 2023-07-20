Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Declines By 18.5%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 435,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Barnes Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 275,574 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

NYSE:B traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 191,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,004. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 378.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

