Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Expands By 28.5%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 28.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BMEA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 2.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $958,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 351,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $756.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -1.35. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

