Short Interest in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Rises By 17.9%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $61.25. 517,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,544. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,218,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,836,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after buying an additional 273,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

