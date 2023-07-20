Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Expands By 10.8%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of BYFC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
