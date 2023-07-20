Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Expands By 10.8%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of BYFC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

