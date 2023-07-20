Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Grows By 16.7%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKHU stock remained flat at $10.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

