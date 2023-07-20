Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Rises By 21.4%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cargotec Price Performance
OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $52.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.
About Cargotec
