Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Rises By 21.4%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $52.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.