Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expands By 20.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 16,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,573 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 622,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 124,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CDE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 1,942,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.