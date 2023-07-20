Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Drops By 16.0%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,384.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Coloplast A/S stock remained flat at $119.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $145.05.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- Abbott Laboratories Has the Prescription for Higher Share Prices
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.