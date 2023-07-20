Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Drops By 16.0%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,384.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock remained flat at $119.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $145.05.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.