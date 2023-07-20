Short Interest in Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Declines By 12.5%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

CNRD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. Conrad Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

