Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Grows By 24.6%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GDTC opened at $4.03 on Thursday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

