Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Expands By 12.5%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DeNA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $12.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. DeNA has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DeNA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

