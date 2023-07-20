Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Declines By 12.9%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.42.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.