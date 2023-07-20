Short Interest in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rises By 21.1%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,230. Domo has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $677,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Domo by 45.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

