Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Drops By 12.9%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.22. 57,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,633. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

