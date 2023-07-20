Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Expands By 32.2%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,595,600 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 1,206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.6 days.

Emera Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. Emera has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMRAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

