Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Decreases By 13.3%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 55,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.08. 158,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,201. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

