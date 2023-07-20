Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Declines By 15.0%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,456,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 1,713,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDVMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,350 ($30.73) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($39.23) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

