Short Interest in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Increases By 24.9%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enhabit by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enhabit Stock Up 6.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $676.35 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

