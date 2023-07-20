Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Drops By 11.4%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.27 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

