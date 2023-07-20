Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rises By 17.4%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.3 days.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 2.8 %

ESVIF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

