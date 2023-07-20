Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expands By 21.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 822,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGLX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

EGLX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

