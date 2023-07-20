Short Interest in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Increases By 20.0%

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,100 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 535,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.82. 145,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 752,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

