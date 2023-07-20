Short Interest in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Declines By 13.3%

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

F5 Stock Down 1.0 %

FFIV traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.21. 27,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.74. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

