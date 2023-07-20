Short Interest in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Expands By 12.0%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FG Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGMC remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,178. FG Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Merger

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FG Merger by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 838,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444,869 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FG Merger by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,526,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FG Merger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America.

