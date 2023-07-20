Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Drops By 18.4%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
GRFFF stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Fibra Danhos has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Danhos
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.