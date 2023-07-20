Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Grows By 11.1%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 621,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 363.2 days.

FRRPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $4.91 on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

