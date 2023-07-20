Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rises By 12.5%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,465. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14.
Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
