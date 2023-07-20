Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Increases By 19.7%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.6 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS GNMSF opened at $405.70 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $303.41 and a 52 week high of $470.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

