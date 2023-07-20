Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Rises By 12.4%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,479. GH Research has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GH Research by 277.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.
