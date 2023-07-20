Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Drops By 33.3%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GJNSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Further Reading

