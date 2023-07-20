Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Decreases By 18.4%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,473,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.
Glencore Price Performance
Glencore stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,380. Glencore has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.
Glencore Company Profile
