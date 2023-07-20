Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Decreases By 18.4%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,473,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Glencore stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,380. Glencore has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

