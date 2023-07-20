Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Decreases By 11.8%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $89,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.