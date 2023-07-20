Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 22.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 2,131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,014.9 days.

Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

