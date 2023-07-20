Short Interest in GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Decreases By 34.5%

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GUD Stock Performance

GUDHF remained flat at C$6.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. GUD has a one year low of C$4.70 and a one year high of C$8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

