Short Interest in GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Decreases By 34.5%

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GUD Stock Performance
GUDHF remained flat at C$6.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. GUD has a one year low of C$4.70 and a one year high of C$8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73.
GUD Company Profile
