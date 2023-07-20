Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Drops By 25.3%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

IFNNY traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $43.59.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

