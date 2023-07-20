Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Drops By 25.3%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
IFNNY traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $43.59.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.