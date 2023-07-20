Short Interest in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Drops By 31.4%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JYD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jayud Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

