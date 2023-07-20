Short Interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Increases By 20.7%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JFBR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 23,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,895. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
About Jeffs’ Brands
