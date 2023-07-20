Short Interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Increases By 20.7%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JFBR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 23,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,895. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.