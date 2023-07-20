Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Declines By 11.6%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Knowles by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

