Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Increases By 24.5%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2,433.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.