Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Drops By 17.7%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LifeVantage Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 25,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,604. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.02. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

