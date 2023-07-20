Short Interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Declines By 18.8%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

National Vision Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 952,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $93,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

