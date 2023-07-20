Short Interest in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Declines By 14.4%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 567,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

NYSE MD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 209,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $867,934. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

