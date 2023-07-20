Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Increases By 25.0%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,790,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 21,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

