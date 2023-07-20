Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Decreases By 19.3%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 785,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,743. The company has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

