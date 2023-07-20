Shravan Goli Sells 1,600 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $22,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $382,760.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,358 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,654.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $371,560.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $583,543.80.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $536,867.10.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $20,306.25.

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

Coursera Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 740,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,872. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania lifted its position in Coursera by 12.1% during the first quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 291,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coursera by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Coursera by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

