SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Down 2.5%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.83. 78,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 349,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $899.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $33,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,936,100. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

