SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.60. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIGNA Sports United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.