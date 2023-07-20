SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.60. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
