Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $114.50 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

